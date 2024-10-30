We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Atlanta Hawks. Washington is 1-2 overall and 0-2 at home, while Atlanta is 2-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Wizards just knocked off the Hawks, 121-119, on Monday to give them back-to-back wins over Atlanta, but the Hawks won the previous six matchups between the two. The Hawks are winless against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season at 0-4, while the Wizards are 1-2 ATS.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Atlanta is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 233 points.

Hawks vs. Wizards spread: Hawks -4.5

Hawks vs. Wizards over/under: 233 points

Hawks vs. Wizards money line: Hawks: -192, Wizards: +160

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks' Monday loss to Washington came about despite a quality game from Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young supplied a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists, while Atlanta got a huge contribution from its bench, which poured in 45 points. For the season, Atlanta leads the NBA in both made free throws and attempted free throws as it is getting easy points and putting opponents in foul trouble.

Atlanta is very active defensively, ranking fourth in the NBA in both steals per game and blocks per game. It is also limiting opponents to the third-lowest two-point percentage in the league. Additionally, the Hawks will get to face a shorthanded Wizards team that is without former Hawk, Saddiq Bey (knee), in addition to leading scorer Kyle Kuzma (groin) and new acquisition Malcolm Brogdon (thumb).

Why the Wizards can cover

In Monday's win, Jordan Poole led the way with 26 points, while Corey Kispert had 21 points off the bench. The latter should assume a larger role with Kuzma -- who had 25 points -- sidelined. Bilal Coulibaly, a 20-year-old Frenchman, has doubled his scoring average and is putting up 16 points per game on 50% shooting. Meanwhile, Washington can take solace in the face that Atlanta is one of two NBA teams yet to cover in a game this season.

In addition to a lack of spread success, the Hawks will also have a lack of bodies for tonight's contest. Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Dyson Daniels (hip) are both out, while De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable. While Washington has struggled versus the spread in most regards recently, it has performed above expectations in divisional contests. Since the start of last season, the Wizards are 10-6-1 ATS against fellow Southeast Division opponents.

