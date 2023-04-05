The Atlanta Hawks (40-39) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (34-45) on Wednesday night. Atlanta is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting ahead of Toronto via the tiebreaker. Washington is on a three-game losing streak following a 140-128 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena. Atlanta is favored by 11 points in the latest Hawks vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.

Hawks vs. Wizards spread: Hawks -11

Hawks vs. Wizards over/under: 233 points

Hawks vs. Wizards money line: Atlanta -600, Washington +430

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is coming off a pair of impressive victories, beating Dallas and Chicago in its last two games. The Hawks were 5.5-point underdogs in their 123-105 road win against the Bulls, with Bogdan Bogdanovic pouring in 26 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Center Clint Capela posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while point guard Dejounte Murray finished with 17 points and nine assists.

The Hawks played without leading scorer Trae Young, who is questionable to play on Wednesday due to an illness. Washington is on a three-game losing streak and has already been eliminated from playoff contention, leaving the Wizards without any real motivation on Wednesday. They have been playing without stars Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), who are all questionable for this game.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington was able to compete with Milwaukee on Tuesday despite playing without its three leading scorers. The Wizards covered the 14-point spread in the loss to the Bucks, with shooting guard Kendrick Nunn scoring a team-high 24 points. Six players joined Nunn in double figures, as rookie shooting guard Johnny Davis scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Davis became the first Washington rookie with 20 points, five rebounds and two blocks in a game since John Wall in 2011. Corey Kispert is averaging more than 20 points per game over the team's last six games, stepping up in place of the sidelined starters. The Wizards have covered the spread in six of their last nine games against the Hawks, who have only covered once in their last five games.

