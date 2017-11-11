Hawks vs. Wizards preview: Saturday night hoops in the nation’s capital

Finishing a back-to-back in D.C.

Update: Wizards point guard John Wall is now listed as “probable” with illness.

John Wall missed shootaround with illness as others reported. I'm told he is "probable" for tonight's game. Hawks-Wizards at 7. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 11, 2017

Friday evening featured a close-fought loss for the Atlanta Hawks but that is just the beginning of the task for the team this weekend. The 2-10 squad is back in action less than 24 hours later and, this time, the Hawks are in the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Wizards.

Though the Wizards have scuffled a bit in the early going, Washington enters the game as a double-digit favorite according to Las Vegas. Some of that is due to circumstance, as Atlanta enters on a back-to-back while Washington rested on Friday, but the Wizards are also the more talented and established squad.

Dennis Schröder was able to achieve success in the playoff battle between the two teams last season and the Hawks need that to reoccur here. John Wall presents a myriad of issues for the visiting team but, if Schröder can play him to a draw, optimism could peak through the clouds.

Elsewhere, the Hawks remain shorthanded while the Wizards are essentially at full-strength with Markieff Morris back in the lineup. Still, Washington is not exactly known for its depth beyond a potent starting five and that is something to monitor.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 11, 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Go, NBA League Pass

Radio: 92.9 “The Game”