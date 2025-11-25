A 2025 NBA Cup Group Play matchup is also a divisional clash as the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Atlanta (11-7) has won two straight games, most recently defeating Charlotte, 113-110, on Sunday. Washington (1-15) is mired in a 14-game losing streak and fell to Chicago, 121-120, on Saturday. The Hawks are third in the NBA Cup Group A standings with a 1-1 record, while the Wizards are last in the group at 0-2. Trae Young (knee) remains out for Atlanta.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The teams split four matchups last season, but the Hawks have won the last two meetings. Atlanta is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Hawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Wizards picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Washington vs. Atlanta 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wizards vs. Hawks over/under: 236.5 points Wizards vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -495, Wizards +375 Wizards vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine Wizards vs. Hawks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Hawks vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Wizards vs. Hawks 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 238 combined points. Despite losing a career 25-point scorer in Young, the Hawks are actually averaging nearly five more points per game with Young sidelined than when he was on the court. The Over has hit in five of the last seven Atlanta games, while the Over has dominated all season long for Washington. With the Wizards giving up a league-high of 129.1 points per game, the Over is 10-6 for the team this year.

Just three teams have a higher rate of their games hitting the Over this season. Across the last nine matchups between these teams, seven of their games had at least 240 total points scored. With 11 players projected to score in double-figures, the Over hits in over 50% of simulations. The model also has a spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Hawks vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Hawks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.