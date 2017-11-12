“He should be a Knick” (Locked On Mavericks 11/12/17)
“He should be a Knick” (Locked On Mavericks 11/12/17)
Nick and Isaac discuss the Mavs loss to the Cavs and how Isaac made Wade and Lebron mad
*Click here to listen to today’s episode of Locked On Mavs
On today’s episode, Nick and Isaac react to the Mavericks 111--104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers including Dennis Smith Jr.’s electric play and Lebron saying “[Dennis] should be a Knick.” Then Isaac shares his story about making Dwyane Wade and LeBron James mad.
Nick Angstadt (Mavs Moneyball) and Isaac Harris (Smoking Cuban) bring you the Locked On Mavericks Podcast, part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
Five shows a week Nick and Isaac will be discussing the latest Mavericks news and rumors. From inside the locker room, the Locked On Mavs Podcast is an all-access pass to what goes on with your Mavs and the rest of the NBA.
Keep up to date with Dirk Nowitzki, Dennis Smith Jr., Harrison Barnes and the rest of the Mavericks throughout the entire season. Also, tune in to hear interviews from players, coaches and people around the Mavs organization. The Locked On Mavericks Podcast is the best Mavericks-only podcast available.
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by clicking the link above or clicking here. Then rate and review the podcast on iTunes until Locked On Mavericks becomes the highest rated Locked On Podcast in the network.
(We just can’t let the Warriors win more things…)
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...