Heat big man Bam Adebayo to compete against Kobayashi in cheeseburger-eating contest

All athletes have their way of preparing for the upcoming season, typically involving a mix of workouts, shooting and scrimmages. On Sept. 16th, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will try something a little different as he attempts to eat as many cheeseburgers as possible in an upcoming charity event.

Sponsored by chain restaurant BurgerFi in Florida, Adebayo and several other celebrities will go up against competitive-eating legend Takeru Kobayashi with the intent to eat as many as six burgers each, with $100 being donated to Feeding South Florida for every burger consumed. Kobayashi will eat 18 burgers, which seems like a walk in the park for the man who once ate 93 hamburgers in eight minutes. The contest will be timed, with each participant trying to scarf down as many burgers as they can in five minutes.

With Adebayo's large frame of 6-10 and 255 pounds, eating six burgers shouldn't be that crazy to do. However doing it under a time constraint is a different story. If this were any closer to the start of the regular season, Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra probably wouldn't be too thrilled that their potential starting center was taking part in a cheeseburger-eating contest, even if it is for a good cause.