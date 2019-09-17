Heat big man Bam Adebayo to test his skills against Kobayashi in cheeseburger-eating contest

All athletes have their way of preparing for the upcoming season, typically involving a mix of workouts, shooting and scrimmages. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will try something a little different as he attempts to eat as many cheeseburgers as possible in an upcoming charity event on Sept. 18.

Sponsored by chain restaurant BurgerFi in Florida, Adebayo and several other celebrities will go up against competitive-eating legend Takeru Kobayashi with the intent to eat as many as six burgers each, with $100 being donated to Feeding South Florida for every burger consumed. Kobayashi will eat 18 burgers, which seems like a walk in the park for the man who once ate 93 hamburgers in eight minutes. The contest will be timed, with each participant trying to scarf down as many burgers as they can in five minutes.

And even though it's for charity, Kobayashi has made it clear he's coming to win. Taking to his Twitter account, he engaged in some friendly trash talk. According to a rough translation, he said he wants to dunk on his opponent, though it's possible he's also talking about dunking his food in water, which is his preferred method for buns.

Kobayashi's message clearly got Adebayo's attention:

With Adebayo's large frame of 6-10 and 255 pounds, eating six burgers shouldn't be that crazy to do. However doing it under a time constraint is a different story. If this were any closer to the start of the regular season, Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra probably wouldn't be too thrilled that their potential starting center was taking part in a cheeseburger-eating contest, even if it is for a good cause.