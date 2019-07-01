Heat, Blazers agree to trade that sends Hassan Whiteside to Portland for Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard, per report
Whiteside provides the Blazers with some frontcourt insurance
The Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are swapping some players.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat are trading center Hassan Whiteside to the Blazers in exchange for forwards Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard.
The deal makes sense for both sides, as it alleviates any lingering cap-clearing issues involved in the snagged Jimmy Butler trade -- per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel -- and provides the Heat with two serviceable forwards. It also provides the Blazers with a starting-caliber center while they wait for Jusuf Nurkic to return from the leg injury that he suffered during the postseason. Center Enes Kanter, who filled in for Nurkic after his injury, is an unrestricted free agent.
Whiteside averaged 12.3 points and a team-best 11.3 rebounds in 23 minutes of action per game for the Heat last season.
The trio of Whiteside, Leonard and Harkless will all be unrestricted free agents next summer, so neither teams made any sort of long-term commitments in the deal.
