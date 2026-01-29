The Miami Heat clash with the Chicago Bulls in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday. Miami is coming off a 133-124 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, while Chicago dropped a 113-110 decision at Indiana that same night. The Heat (25-23), who hold down the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, are 10-15 on the road this season. The Bulls (23-24), who are 10th in the East, are 15-10 on their home court. Tyler Herro (ribs) is out for Miami, while Josh Giddey (hamstring) is questionable for Chicago.

Tip-off from United Center in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bulls lead the all-time series 68-65, but Miami registered a 143-107 win on Nov. 21. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Heat odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.5. Miami is at -118 on the money line. Before making any Heat vs. Bulls picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Bulls 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Miami -1.5 at DraftKings Heat vs. Bulls over/under: 239.5 points Heat vs. Bulls money line: Miami -118, Chicago -101 Heat vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine Heat vs. Bulls streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Heat vs. Bulls picks

After 10,000 simulations of Bulls vs. Heat, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (239.5). The Under has hit in three of the last six head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Under has hit in three of the last four Chicago games. The Heat and Bulls are both 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Miami's Norman Powell to score 21.8 points on average and be one of six Heat players to score 10.1 or more points. Chicago's Coby White, meanwhile, is projected to have 17.9 points as six Bulls players score 11.1 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits well over 50% in simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bulls vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Bulls spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.