The Miami Heat had the Boston Celtics on the brink of elimination, leading them by double digits in the first half of Game 5 while ahead 3-1 in the series overall. However, they couldn't seal the deal as the Celtics stormed back to keep the series alive. Suddenly, Miami's lead doesn't seem so insurmountable. The Celtics need only win two more games to advance to the NBA Finals.

Can the Heat hold them off? Or will the Celtics pull off the comeback that the Denver Nuggets already have twice this postseason. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Game 6 as the Heat push for the franchise's sixth trip to the NBA Finals.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Live stream : fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | : fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Celtics -3.5 | Over/Under: 214

Storylines

Celtics: For much of this series, Boston has struggled to get going offensively. The Heat zone completely confounded the Celtics ... until it didn't. Boston scored 70 points in the second half of Game 5 to extend the series. Was that a mirage based on hot shooting? Probably not. The Celtics have now seen the Heat zone enough to know where its weak spots are, and they exploited those weaknesses in Game 5. How will the Heat alter their defense in Game 6 to counter?

Heat: Miami shot just 7 of 36 from behind the arc in Game 5. That's not remotely sustainable, but it's worth noting two of their best shooters are basically rookies, and a third, Jae Crowder, shot out of his mind after the trade deadline and for most of the playoffs. Regression there was inevitable, and young players tend to struggle with bigger moments. Can Miami's shooting carry it through one more win?

Prediction, Picks

The Heat may lead the series, but the Celtics have actually won the first five games in the aggregate, 562-550. Their two wins have been blowouts. Miami's have been close games. As well as the Heat have played in clutch settings this postseason, those numbers tend to be somewhat unsustainable. For now, Boston should be considered the slight game-by-game favorite (though Miami's series lead makes it the overall favorite), so this small line shouldn't scare anyone off the Celtics.



