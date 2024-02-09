Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident on on his way home from the team's Tuesday matchup against the Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Highsmith crashed into a man who was trying to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, per CBS News. The man needed a partial amputation of his leg and had other fractures, according to police.

Highsmith, 27, was cited for careless driving. He was not hurt in the accident, but was held out of Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs for "personal reasons."

"Haywood struck a pedestrian pushing a disabled car without lights on down the middle of a dark road," Highsmith's agent, Jerry Dianis, said on Thursday. "Haywood immediately rushed to help the person pushing the car who had been injured. A tourniquet was applied to the injuries by a bystander and Haywood stayed on the scene continuously talking to the injured man, offering words of comfort until an ambulance took him to the hospital.

"...This was an unfortunate accident," Dianis added. "We have been notified that the person sustained significant injuries but is in stable condition. Haywood and his family are praying for him. Haywood is of course shaken by this and appreciates the support and prayers he has received from the Miami Heat and fans."

The accident occurred around 11:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, per police, and Highsmith was traveling about 45 mph in a 40 mph zone. Highsmith was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the police said.

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured. We will have no further comment at this time," the Heat said in a statement on Wednesday.

Highsmith is in his third season with the Heat. While he's often been used off the bench during his time with the team, he's started 24 games in the 2023-24 season due to the Heat's health issues. He's averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.