Heat guard Dion Waiters missed game vs. Lakers with panic attack, reportedly caused by marijuana edibles

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters has had a rough start to the season. He missed time during the preseason for personal reasons, got suspended for the season opener and was ruled out of their game on Thursday night against the Suns due to a stomach ache. Things only got worse on the team's flight to Los Angeles following their win over the Suns.

Late on Friday night, a report from Andy Slater, a South Florida radio personality, indicated that Waiters had suffered a medical emergency on the plane as the team was flying from Phoenix to Los Angeles. Now, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst have confirmed that Waiters did indeed suffer a panic attack on the flight due to marijuana edibles he consumed. Via ESPN:

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters experienced a panic attack on the team's charter flight Thursday night after consuming a THC-infused edible, sources told ESPN. Waiters received medical treatment after the plane landed in Los Angeles following the Heat's victory over the Phoenix Suns. Waiters was listed as out for Friday's game against the Lakers due to illness and did not attend the game. Waiters missed the game in Phoenix because of a stomach ache and was seeking relief when he took the edible that he was unfamiliar with, sources said. League rules prohibit the use of THC.

Waiters made his way back to Miami with the team after their loss to the Lakers on Friday night, but at this point, his status moving forward is unclear.

Even if he is cleared to play, however, we shouldn't expect to see him on the court any time soon. He lost his spot in the rotation during the preseason to rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, and has yet to play in a game this season. An incident like this certainly isn't going to be what moves him up on the depth chart.

In situations like this, however, a player's health is more important than basketball, and hopefully, Waiters is feeling good moving forward, whether he's on the court or not.