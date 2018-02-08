Heat-Hawks trade grades: Luke Babbitt brings 3-point shooting to Miami for cheap

OK, you may have heard about the Cavaliers' big day where they traded pretty much everyone on the team besides LeBron James and Kevin Love, but here is the real big trade of the day.

The Atlanta Hawks sent Luke Babbitt to the Miami Heat in exchange for Okaro White.

Let's grade the trade.

Miami Heat (Grade: B+)

Miami receives:

Luke Babbitt

The Miami Heat are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league. Entering Thursday, they were 22nd in the league in 3-point percentage, hitting just 35.7 percent of their attempts from downtown. This, coupled with the fact that they're eighth in the league in 3-point attempts per game, is a problem. Their poor shooting from downtown is one reason why their offense has struggled this season, checking in at 24th in the league in offensive rating.

In adding Babbitt, the Heat tried to find a cheap way to boost their 3-point shooting. The 6-foot-9 Babbitt is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter, and has been even better this season, knocking down over 44 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Hawks. Now, Babbitt isn't going to come in and turn the Heat into the Warriors or something, but he's a solid addition -- especially considering all they had to give up is Okaro White, who hasn't played for them since breaking his foot in early November.

Babbitt can come in and help space the floor and knock down some 3s off the bench. Plus, he's already familiar with Miami, playing for them in the 2016-17 season. A decent bit of deadline work.

Atlanta Hawks (Grade: C-)

Okaro White

As mentioned above, White hasn't played since early November due to a broken foot, and isn't likely to have a long tenure in Atlanta. He could be back before the end of the regular season, but even if he does return to the court, he'll be a free agent in the summer. Perhaps they could bring him back next season on a cheap deal if they like what they see from him, but it's much too early to tell what happens on that front.

Mostly, this is a cap space-saving move for the Hawks, who save a little over $150K with the trade. In addition, they did a favor for a veteran by sending Babbitt to a team that will make the playoffs this season.