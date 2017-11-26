Heat head to Chicago to take on Bulls

The Heat look to jump above .500 with a win against the Bulls at 2:30 PM

Game Story:

After another stellar win against the Timberwolves, the Heat will travel to the Windy City in an effort to win three straight with a win over the Bulls. Chicago is clearly tanking, but have a talented young group. In their first meeting this season Miami won 97-91. This matinee game should be fast paced, and is worth tuning into.

Probable Starters:

Heat:

Bulls

Broadcast Info:

  • Tip-Off: 2:30PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Sun (Eric Reid, Tony Fiorentino, Jason Jackson)
  • Radio: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Mike Inglis, Ron Rothstein)
  • Spanish Radio: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
