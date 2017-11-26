Heat is only NBA team with losing home record and winning road record
No other team in the NBA loses at home but wins on the road.
Miami Heat are 4-5 at AA Arena and 5-4 on the road. Strange to say they are the ONLY team in the NBA that loses more home games than it wins, but wins more road games than it loses. The reason could be a scheduling oddity, or the mandated public-relations events in Miami distract the players focusing on basketball.
Home versus Road splits: New York Knicks, 9-3 vs 1-6; Charlotte Hornets, 7-3 vs 1-8; Chicago Bulls, 2-4 vs 1-10; Utah Jazz, 8-4 vs 1-7; Oklahoma City Thunder, 6-3 vs 2-8; Sacramento Kings, 4-4 vs 1-9.
Looking at stats, defense seems to be issue. At home Miami’s defensive rating of 107 is 25th in the NBA, on par with the Phoenix Suns. On the road Miami’s defensive rating of 101 is 5th, on par with the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.
Having the next three games on the road help the Heat, because it’s all business with no public relations distractions. After those games, Miami hosts the Hornets and Warriors, where the friendly confines of AA Arena aren’t enough to build winning habits.
The fact Miami has the only losing record at home and winning record on the road isn’t normal.
