Heat's Josh Richardson fined $25K by NBA for tossing shoe into crowd

The Miami Heat came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Arena on Sunday night as LeBron James and company cruised to a rather comfortable victory after building an early lead.

While he posted a solid performance in his own right, Heat guard Josh Richardson was ejected from the game in the closing minutes of regulation after becoming frustrated with the fact that he could not get his shoe back on after being subbed out of the game following a non-call. After briefly fumbling around with the shoe on the sideline, Richardson proceeded to fire it into the crowd before taking a quick seat on the bench. He was then sent to the showers by the officials.

You can see the scene below, via For the Win:

Who throws a shoe? Josh Richardson does 😂https://t.co/0YbYdwpFjEpic.twitter.com/D8YxmU9VIe — For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 19, 2018

On Monday afternoon, the NBA handed down a fine of $25,000 to Richardson for the shoe-tossing stunt, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Richardson finished the loss with 17 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of action to continue what has been an extremely solid 2018-19 campaign for the fourth-year guard. He'll be available when the Heat host the Nets on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). Until then, perhaps Richardson will think twice before lobbing a shoe into the crowd next time.