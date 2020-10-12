Jimmy Butler came closer to winning a championship for the Miami Heat than anyone figured. The Heat missed the playoffs a season ago. They were picked by most analysts to finish in the middle of the Eastern Conference and ultimately landed with the No. 5 seed before going on a magical run to the NBA Finals. Still, when faced with the dominant Los Angeles Lakers, they eventually faced the same fate as the other 29 non-Lakers teams. They didn't win the championship.

And rather than enjoying what was a spectacular playoff run on his own part, Butler is already looking ahead to next season. If anything, he was apologetic to coach Erik Spoelstra and president Pat Riley. "I told them that I'd win them one and I didn't hold up my end of the bargain," Butler told reporters after Game 6. "So that means I need to do it next year."

The Heat should be positioned to contend again next season. Their young players should only get better. But there are obstacles. Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder, Meyers Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. are all free agents. The Heat can let them walk in order to create significant cap space, or they can retain some or all of that group. Their moves will ultimately depend on what it costs to retain those players. The Heat tend to shy away from the luxury tax, and owner Micky Arison made his fortune through Carnival Cruise Line. Money could be tight right now.

Also standing in Miami's way will be a stronger Eastern Conference. Incumbent contenders Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto should be back in the fray, and looming over the entire NBA is the potential juggernaut brewing in Brooklyn. If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are healthy, they will be extremely difficult to beat.

But nobody expected Butler and the Heat to make it this far in the first place. They did, and now, the future is incredibly bright in Miami. If Butler could drag this team from the No. 5 seed into the Finals, then he should have a more experienced Heat team in the mix again next season.