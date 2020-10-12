After close to 100 days in the NBA bubble, the Miami Heat are leaving Orlando empty-handed. Miami put up a valiant fight and even took two games, but ultimately they were unable to outlast the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in an unprecedented Finals series.

Things might have turned out differently for the Heat in the series had Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic been healthy throughout, but they weren't, and in turn, the Heat were unable to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a championship. Despite falling short of that goal, the Heat shouldn't hang their heads as they head back to South Beach. Instead, they should leave Orlando with their heads held high.

On their run through the Eastern Conference all the way to the sixth Finals appearance in franchise history, the Heat defied expectations, beat the odds, and made some league history. After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the postseason, vanquishing the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, and out-dueling the Boston Celtics in the conference finals, the Heat became the first fifth seed in league history to make it to the Finals. That in and of itself is a reason for the Heat to be extremely proud of what they were able to accomplish this season. They were the ultimate underdog, and they fought until the end. In the future, they will be able to be held up as the latest example for lower-seeded teams that it is indeed possible to make a deep playoff run.

Virtually no one had the Heat projected as a legitimate championship contender when the season started. When it came to the Eastern Conference conversation, it seemed like almost every other team was mentioned before Miami. Either it was finally going to be the Bucks' year, or the new-look Sixers or defending-champion Raptors were going to advance out of the East. The Heat were an afterthought. It remained that way for most of the season too -- even as Miami began to show that they were capable of playing high-level basketball on both ends of the floor -- and even into the postseason.

It seemed like NBA fans kept waiting for the Heat to falter. They weren't favored against the Bucks or the Celtics. The common line of thinking was that a team with a singular star in Jimmy Butler surely wouldn't be able to go toe-to-toe with the more star-studded teams sprinkled across the league's landscape. Outside noise never bothered the Heat though, as they maintained internal confidence. They played hard, were well-coached and executed excellently.

They may have only had one true star in Butler, but they had a whole lot of other key contributors, and they were the true definition of a team. On any given night, the Heat could have been led by a different player, whether it was a 30-point triple-double from Butler, a near-40 point explosion from Tyler Herro, a seven made 3-pointer outing from Duncan Robinson, or a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double from Adebayo. They may not have looked as formidable on paper as some of their main adversaries at the start of the season, but when it comes to the 2019-20 Heat, the whole was truly greater than the sum of the parts.

Butler, in particular, should be proud of his performance in the Finals. Miami was without its second and third best players in Adebayo and Dragic for a huge chunk of the series, and Butler completely put the team on his back. Without his herculean efforts, the Heat likely would have been swept by L.A. Over the course of the series against the Lakers, Butler averaged 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 steals in 43 minutes per performance. He had not one, but two, 35-plus point triple-doubles in the Finals, and in the process he went toe-to-toe with LeBron -- something that few have ever been able to do.

As an organization, the Heat have three title banners hanging in American Airlines Arena, so they're not about to celebrate moral victories. But, while LeBron and the Lakers will dominate the headlines, the Heat's run in Orlando deserves acknowledgment, even though it didn't result in a fourth banner. Their path to the Finals was unprecedented and inspiring, and their future looks very bright, especially if they're ultimately able to add another top-tier talent to complement their core.

The season didn't end exactly how the Heat had hoped, but they surpassed virtually every other expectation, if not their own, and what they were able to accomplish in Orlando shouldn't soon be forgotten.