Heat Links: Heat bounce back and snap Celtics’ winning streak

Miami bounced back from a gross Pacers’ loss to end the Celtics’ win streak, see what people are saying about the Heat today:

  • Ira reflects on last night’s win and what needs to come for Miami [Sun Sentinel]
  • Anthony Chiang writes about Miami’s dog-eat-dog style practice prior to the Celtics’ win and why Goran called it the toughest practice of his career [Palm Beach Post]
  • Cooper Moorhead discusses the fallout of last night’s win. [Heat.com]

Heat Tweets:

