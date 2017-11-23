Heat Links: Heat bounce back and snap Celtics’ winning streak
Miami bounced back from a gross Pacers’ loss to end the Celtics’ win streak, see what people are saying about the Heat today:
Heat Links:
- Ira reflects on last night’s win and what needs to come for Miami [Sun Sentinel]
- Anthony Chiang writes about Miami’s dog-eat-dog style practice prior to the Celtics’ win and why Goran called it the toughest practice of his career [Palm Beach Post]
- Cooper Moorhead discusses the fallout of last night’s win. [Heat.com]
Heat Tweets:
The Heat have a talented team - it’s kind of embarrassing that they aren’t .500. Their best game is really good. They’re tough to play.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 23, 2017
Derrick Walton Jr. headed back to Sioux Falls in G League for Heat.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 23, 2017
New: On Dion Waiters' remarkable clutch evolution, which continued Wednesday, plus a 6-pack of Heat nuggets: https://t.co/Znb2pgHkV9— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 23, 2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
