Heat Links: Spoelstra on Heat “It’s hard to figure out this team right now.”

Today’s Heat links look at Miami’s two game slide, Whiteside’s injury and more.

It’s no secret that the Heat are struggling. After being blown out twice in a row, their three game win streak seems like a lifetime ago. Still, struggles make for solid analysis and good sports writing. Check out the links below:

Heat Links:

Andre C. Fernandez explains why Coach Spo is struggling to “figure out this team” [Miami Herald]

Whiteside to start rehab program to combat bone bruise. [Heat.com]

Ira analyzes if it’s too early to question the Heat’s commitment to this roster. [Sun Sentinel]

Heat Tweets:

