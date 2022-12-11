The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.

Of course, the postseason doesn't start for another four months, which begs the question: How should the Heat approach those four months? By continuing to believe they can compete with anybody when healthy, or by resigning to the seemingly growing reality that they are not a true contender and might be wise to break up the roster and start over. Charles Barkley recently suggested they do the latter.

"It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said on Inside the NBA. "They got some contracts that's like … they're no good. So, they need to start over. That's my personal opinion. It's like, 'Hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over.'"

Erik Spoelstra was asked about Barkley's comment. "Who cares," Spoelstra said.

This is Heat Culture, as nauseating as that phrase has become. They don't care what anyone says or thinks outside their walls, and they always believe they can win. It's kind of refreshing. Most of us who cover the league like to play the games on paper. We like to talk about offensive and defensive ratings, lineup net ratings, midrange dependence, 3-point prevalence, spacing, and we add all this up to decide who can, and can't, compete with who, sometimes before the games are actually played.

The Heat prefer to play the games. Right now they're not going so well, but every year we seem to do this with the Heat, thinking of them as a sort of JV contender, if not an outright pretender. Yet they're always in the mix -- one game from the NBA Finals last season, two wins from a championship in 2020.

Barkley is right about the dicey contracts. Jimmy Butler will make $45 million next season, and $48 million in 2024-25. Kyle Lowry will make just under $30 million next season. Duncan Robinson is making $17 million this season, and he's due over $37 million over the next two seasons. Bam Adebayo is in the second year of a $163 million deal. Tyler Herro's four-year, $120 million contract hasn't even started yet.

There is an argument, perhaps a strong one, that Miami should get busy shedding some of this money. They could start with Jimmy Butler, their only real asset outside Adebayo that would bring back rebuild-worthy return. They could pair whatever they get back for Butler with Adebayo and Herro moving forward. It might very well be the smart move before Butler, who is due almost $95 million over the next two seasons, starts to really depreciate as both as a player and trade chip.

But again, this would be the strategy of a team that is ready to give up on its present in pursuit of a better future, but the Heat just don't play that way. They live in the now. That's not to say they throw all caution to the wind. It wasn't long ago that everyone wanted them to trade for Chris Paul or even Russell Westbrook, and the Heat said they were good with the Butler acquisition. They felt Butler was enough. Almost everyone else thought they were crazy, but they weren't. Butler has been a championship-level star, and you can bet Miami believes he'll be that again come this postseason.

So they're going to keep playing. Keep looking for ways to win on the margins, to not beat themselves, to overcome their bottom-10 offense and free-throw rate, their mediocre shooting and lack of dependent depth, to get games into the final minutes where Butler can go be the best player on the floor. It might not be the smart way, but it's the Heat way. Throw the statistics out, throw the ball up, and let's play. We can all rule them out, but as always, they'll continue to take, and like, their chances.