Heat put away Hornets, 105-100, on Josh Richardson’s career night in Miami

Richardson and Waiters combined for 46 points to dig Miami out of an early 16-1 hole in the first quarter.

Miami Heat looked pitiful for the first 6:15 minutes as they trailed the Charlotte Hornets 16-1 at that point. Then Josh Richardson scored a basket for Miami’s first lead, 44-43, and he never looked back to wind up with a career-and-team high 27 points for the game.

J. Rich and his hustle gives Miami its first lead of the game! pic.twitter.com/0IDB64JeTy — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 2, 2017

Miami climbed back to .500 at 11-11, only one loss behind the Washington Wizards for 7th place.

The first period was best forgotten for the Heat starters not named Richardson, as they went a combined 0-12 from the floor for 12 minutes. At the mid-point of the first quarter, visions of another 7 point quarter, like in Chicago, seemed very real. The bench players came to rescue and kept the game competitive with 13 points out of the 22 Miami scored, as the Heat trailed 30-22 after one period.

With 2:43 left in the half Richardson made a dunk to give Miami its first lead of the game, and the Heat went into the intermission leading 50-49. In third and fourth quarters the teams traded baskets, turnovers and fouls.

Put him on the ground... then threw it down! pic.twitter.com/48C4jVZ1Yl — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 2, 2017

Hornets had their last lead at 96-95 on a pair of free throws by Michael-Carter Williams. Goran Dragic made a jumper and Miami ran off a total 9 points to take command at 104-96 with 46 seconds left in the game.

J. Rich putting the team on his back! pic.twitter.com/ToY50TViSx — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 2, 2017

As usual Neon Dion lights it up late for a dagger 3.

With Hassan Whiteside out the game tested the team’s fortitude, which it will need for the next two weeks or more. Miami caught a break with Kemba Walker out and Dwight Howard limited to 17 minutes when collected his fifth foul in the third period. Charlotte’s starters were +1, while their 4 bench player lost the game with a -26 point differential, i.e. -6 points per player while they were on the floor.

Richardson was the only starter who was a plus: the other four were -36, or -9 each during the game. The bench were a combined 54 points, or +14 to pull out the 5 point win for the Heat (14-9=5). The reserves shoot 16 for 29 (55%) and 7 for 17 (41%) from downtown.

The evening belonged to Josh Richardson as made basket after important basket to keep the Heat in the game. He had well-rounded game with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers. With Miami turning the ball over 21 times and committing 24 fouls, the team needed someone to keep them competitive.

Justise Winslow picked up the rebounding slack for the Heat with 11 boards. Dion Waiters (19 pts), Kelly Olynyk (10 pts), Tyler Johnson (12 pts) and Wayne Ellington (14 pts) all had double digit scoring nights. As a whole the 49% (40% 3-pt) shooting and 25 assists mad up for the team’s otherwise slippery fingers.

A nerve-wracking, but eventually a satisfying win, to even the Heat’s home record at 5-5. Next up the Golden State Warriors make their visit to Miami on Sunday, at 7 PM. Both Heat fans and players will be pumped up for that showdown in South Beach.