Teams looking to snap four-game losing streaks meet when the Toronto Raptors battle the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday night. Toronto is coming off a 117-101 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, while Miami dropped a 117-108 decision at Orlando that same night. The Raptors (15-11), who are third in the Atlantic Division, are 7-5 on the road this season. The Heat (14-11), who are second in the Southeast Division, are 10-3 on their home court. Toronto forward R.J. Barrett (knee) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5, down two points from the opener. Before making any Raptors vs. Heat picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Heat 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Heat spread: Miami -5.5 at DraftKings Raptors vs. Heat over/under: 235.5 points Raptors vs. Heat money line: Toronto +186, Miami -224 Raptors vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Heat streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Raptors vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (235.5). The total has gone under in two of the past three Toronto games, including in the loss to the Knicks on Tuesday, and in each of the last four Miami games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Toronto's Scottie Barnes to score 20.7 points on average and be one of four Raptors players to score 11.1 or more points. Miami's Norman Powell, meanwhile, is projected to have 21.1 points as six Heat players score 11.1 points or more. The teams combine for 232 points as the Under hits nearly 60% of the time.

