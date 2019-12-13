Heat reportedly won't go after Chris Paul, but remain a fascinating team ahead of trade deadline

The Miami Heat have seemed like a natural Chris Paul destination for months. The Heat didn't trade for 30-year-old star Jimmy Butler because they wanted to take the long view, and they are one of the few teams that can put together a trade for Paul's $38.5 million salary without doing salary-cap gymnastics.

Miami has started the season 18-6, good for second in the East. It is 10th in offense and 10th in defense, but the latter ranking undersells how stifling it has looked at its best, especially late in games. Given that the Heat have had such a strong start in the first year of the Butler era, surely they would be emboldened to call the Oklahoma City Thunder and try to go all-in on the season, right?

Wrong, according to NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh:

Don't hold your breath. Before trading Russell Westbrook to Oklahoma City, the Rockets tried to engage the Heat on a three-team deal to reroute Paul to Miami, but the Heat resisted, multiple sources told NBC Sports. The Heat's desire for Westbrook was "a level above" their interest in Paul, according to one high-level source involved in those talks. As it stands now, the Heat aren't expected to make a run at Paul, per multiple sources.

Miami's rationale, per Haberstroh, is that it doesn't feel like it needs a massive shake-up, especially not such an expensive one. Paul will turn 35 during the second round of this season's playoffs, and he will make $44.2 million in 2021-22 unless he decides to turn down his player option, a financial sacrifice that would be difficult to imagine even if he were not the president of the National Basketball Players Association. The Heat are widely expected to take part in the 2021 free-agency bonanza, and Paul's contract would get in the way of that.

Three thoughts: