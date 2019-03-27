Heat retire Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey in emotional ceremony, LeBron James gives a shout-out to his old teammate

The Miami Heat retired the fourth jersey in franchise history on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, as Chris Bosh's No. 1 joined Nos. 10, 32 and 33 in the rafters of American Airlines Arena. Bosh, who announced his retirement earlier this year at the age of 35, was on hand for a ceremony honoring his career with the Heat.

Bosh, who obviously came to the team alongside LeBron James in order to form "The Heatles," outlasted both Dwyane Wade and James on the Heat's roster before, of course, Wade rejoined the team in 2017. He averaged 18 points per game in six seasons with the Heat, along with 7.4 rebounds. A two-time NBA champion and 11-time All Star, Bosh became a fan favorite among Heat fans.

You can see it in his ceremony, when he reminds the arena why they're there.

The Heat also posted a tribute to Bosh's time with them.

We honor and celebrate your Miami HEAT career, @chrisbosh!



The No. 1 will hang forever. #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/nmXrK5APa0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 27, 2019

He also got a tribute video from the team for his ceremony.

LeBron James -- who obviously had other plans on Tuesday night with a game against the Wizards -- also gave Bosh props for his time with the Heat.

Congrats @olskool888 on getting that jersey lifted to the rafters today! One of the 1st Point/Forwards in our game. Super dope game! Well deserved 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 24, 2019

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥MONSTER!!!!!!!! One beautiful game and even better person!! Love that dude they call CB! 🙏🏾💯 https://t.co/o8QZ5TnhN0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 26, 2019

Bosh, whose career ultimately ended due to a medical condition involving blood clots, seemed appreciative of the ceremony, and he gave a speech.

"I want to welcome Chris Bosh, forever and for always, a lifer of the Miami Heat."



Pat Riley honors @chrisbosh! #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/Dv2mnp9dx2 — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2019

Wade, Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra got special seats for the ceremony, which were well earned. It was a lot of pageantry for a player who's just 35, but Bosh earned it. He gave it his all with the Heat for the last seasons of his career, and it shows with how all-out the team went for him.