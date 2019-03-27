Heat retire Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey in emotional ceremony, LeBron James gives a shout-out to his old teammate
Bosh became one of the Heat's most revered players
The Miami Heat retired the fourth jersey in franchise history on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, as Chris Bosh's No. 1 joined Nos. 10, 32 and 33 in the rafters of American Airlines Arena. Bosh, who announced his retirement earlier this year at the age of 35, was on hand for a ceremony honoring his career with the Heat.
Bosh, who obviously came to the team alongside LeBron James in order to form "The Heatles," outlasted both Dwyane Wade and James on the Heat's roster before, of course, Wade rejoined the team in 2017. He averaged 18 points per game in six seasons with the Heat, along with 7.4 rebounds. A two-time NBA champion and 11-time All Star, Bosh became a fan favorite among Heat fans.
You can see it in his ceremony, when he reminds the arena why they're there.
The Heat also posted a tribute to Bosh's time with them.
He also got a tribute video from the team for his ceremony.
LeBron James -- who obviously had other plans on Tuesday night with a game against the Wizards -- also gave Bosh props for his time with the Heat.
Bosh, whose career ultimately ended due to a medical condition involving blood clots, seemed appreciative of the ceremony, and he gave a speech.
Wade, Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra got special seats for the ceremony, which were well earned. It was a lot of pageantry for a player who's just 35, but Bosh earned it. He gave it his all with the Heat for the last seasons of his career, and it shows with how all-out the team went for him.
