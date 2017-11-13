Heat send Derrick Walton Jr. back to Skyforce

The undrafted guard made his NBA debut on Miami’s recent road trip.

After spending time with the Miami Heat on their just-concluded road trip, Derrick Walton Jr. will rejoin the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

OFFICIAL: Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the @SFSkyforce as part of his two-way contract. https://t.co/EJDvYez8St — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 13, 2017

Walton’s two-way contract allows him to spend up to 45 days this season with the Heat. His recent stint accounted for eight of those days.

The guard from Michigan made his NBA debut in the Heat’s blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors, playing the final 68 seconds. He was on the team for depth purposes, as Dion Waiters missed two games due to the birth of his daughter and Tyler Johnson sat out another game on the road trip with flu-like symptoms.

Walton will be available for the Skyforce’s game tomorrow against the Austin Spurs.