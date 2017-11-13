Heat send Derrick Walton Jr. back to Skyforce
Heat send Derrick Walton Jr. back to Skyforce
The undrafted guard made his NBA debut on Miami’s recent road trip.
After spending time with the Miami Heat on their just-concluded road trip, Derrick Walton Jr. will rejoin the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
OFFICIAL: Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the @SFSkyforce as part of his two-way contract. https://t.co/EJDvYez8St— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 13, 2017
Walton’s two-way contract allows him to spend up to 45 days this season with the Heat. His recent stint accounted for eight of those days.
The guard from Michigan made his NBA debut in the Heat’s blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors, playing the final 68 seconds. He was on the team for depth purposes, as Dion Waiters missed two games due to the birth of his daughter and Tyler Johnson sat out another game on the road trip with flu-like symptoms.
Walton will be available for the Skyforce’s game tomorrow against the Austin Spurs.
-
WATCH: Kerr solves Rubik's Cube now
Steve Kerr decided to have some more fun after announcing the injury news with Stephen Cur...
-
LeBron gets into it with Knicks
LeBron collides with Knicks rookie and situation escalates from there
-
LeBron: Ball will be a 'really good PG'
LeBron James had high praise for Lonzo Ball after his triple-double record was broken
-
NBA Monday: LBJ takes on Knicks at MSG
Get all the scores and highlights from Monday's NBA games
-
JR Smith says dad taught him not to pass
The Cavs guard is one of the biggest gunners in the NBA, and now we know why
-
Counting Crows singer loves Jaylen Brown
Adam Duritz wants the young Celtics star to run for U.S. Senate