Heat star Dwyane Wade taking at least another week off for paternity leave after birth of daughter

Dwyane Wade will be away from the Miami Heat for at least another week, he said on Sunday.

The veteran guard has been away from the team on paternity leave since Nov. 5 following the birth of his daughter. Wade said that he wants to spend extra time with his daughter because she was born a few weeks early. Via the Associated Press:

Wade will miss at least another week before resuming his final Heat season, telling The Associated Press in an interview Sunday that he needs time to continue bonding with and caring for his daughter. Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, had the baby via a surrogate last week. "With my daughter coming a couple weeks early, she's a little tiny right now, so we're making sure health-wise that she's OK," Wade said. "And for me, once I leave and go back to the season, not really being able to be with me everywhere I go, this time right now, this bonding moment with my daughter is the most important thing in my life at this time." "And then I'll go from there, see how she's doing and make a decision based on that," Wade said.

Wade has the full backing of the Heat to take as much time as he needs with his family.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team remains committed to giving Wade all the time he needs. "We're totally fine with it," Spoelstra said Sunday.

This is Wade's final season in the NBA, a decision he announced shortly before the season began when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Heat. In nine games this season, Wade is averaging 14.3 points per game off the bench.

The Heat may miss his scoring boost with the second unit while he's out, but some things are more important than basketball, and Wade should take as much time as he and his family need.