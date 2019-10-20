Heat suspend Dion Waiters for opening game of season; veteran clearly not happy with dwindling role
Pat Riley: 'There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week'
The Miami Heat are not messing around with anyone who isn't ready to fit into their culture. First they banned James Johnson from the start of training camp because he didn't show up in good enough shape, and now they've apparently had enough of the always difficult Dion Waiters, who has been suspended, per a team statement, for the first game of the season for "conduct detrimental to the team."
Waiters has made no secret of his displeasure this preseason, stating he has no interest in a reserve role after it has become clear that Eric Spoelstra appears to be leaning this direction for Waiters' role. Rookie Tyler Herro has looked terrific, and will likely take some of Waiters' minutes. Jimmy Butler, Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic are going to be doing the bulk of the ball handling, which further depletes the necessity of Waiters' ball-pounding, one-on-one preferences.
It's be interesting if more comes out about what the multiple incidents were throughout the past week, but whatever the case, Waiters has cost himself some money:
And that might not be all. Depending on how the season goes, Waiters could potentially cost himself a lot more cash down the road.
The Heat open the season on Wednesday at home vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. As it stands, Waiters is expected back for Miami's game at Milwaukee next Saturday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players
Next summer's free agency period probably won't have the excitement we experienced in the 2019...
-
3 thoughts on Siakam's extension
Siakam agreed to a four-year, $130 maximum extension with the NBA champs on Saturday
-
Report: Jazz ink Snyder to extension
Terms of the extension have not yet been announced
-
Knicks 'stunned' by Durant, Irving
The offseason didn't go the way that the Knicks had hoped
-
Report: Siakam agrees to max extension
Siakam's new deal will keep him in Toronto until 2024
-
NBA Sneaker King: 15 players to watch
It's time to get caught up on the players who will contend to be this year's Sneaker King