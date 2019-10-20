Heat suspend Dion Waiters for opening game of season; veteran clearly not happy with dwindling role

The Miami Heat are not messing around with anyone who isn't ready to fit into their culture. First they banned James Johnson from the start of training camp because he didn't show up in good enough shape, and now they've apparently had enough of the always difficult Dion Waiters, who has been suspended, per a team statement, for the first game of the season for "conduct detrimental to the team."

From the Heat on why Dion Waiters has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/nYj0glunXB — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 20, 2019

Waiters has made no secret of his displeasure this preseason, stating he has no interest in a reserve role after it has become clear that Eric Spoelstra appears to be leaning this direction for Waiters' role. Rookie Tyler Herro has looked terrific, and will likely take some of Waiters' minutes. Jimmy Butler, Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic are going to be doing the bulk of the ball handling, which further depletes the necessity of Waiters' ball-pounding, one-on-one preferences.

It's be interesting if more comes out about what the multiple incidents were throughout the past week, but whatever the case, Waiters has cost himself some money:

The one game Dion Waiters suspension will cost the guard $83,448. There is no tax relief since it was a team issued suspension. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 20, 2019

And that might not be all. Depending on how the season goes, Waiters could potentially cost himself a lot more cash down the road.

Waiters also has a $1.2M bonus for playing in 70+ games. 1 game suspension could be a difference maker toward the end of the season. https://t.co/5OYrmMtfsE — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 20, 2019

The Heat open the season on Wednesday at home vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. As it stands, Waiters is expected back for Miami's game at Milwaukee next Saturday.