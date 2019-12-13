Heat suspend Dion Waiters for third time this season for 'failure to adhere to team policies'
Waiters has yet to appear in a game for Miami this season
Dion Waiters' nightmare season with the Miami Heat hit a new low on Thursday night, as he was suspended without pay by the team for a third time this season, the Heat announced. This time, Waiters was suspended for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination."
Waiters' suspension will begin immediately, and he will miss at least six games, as he will be eligible to return to game action after Miami's matchup with the Utah Jazz on December 23.
In addition to this latest suspension, Waiters was also suspended by the Heat for 10 games in November for conduct detrimental to the team following an incident on the team plane, as well as for the team's season opener for the same reason. Following his last suspension, Waiters issued an apology to his fans and teammates.
"I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane," Waiters said. "I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through."
Waiters, 28, has yet to appear in a game for the Heat this season. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $52 million contract that he signed with Miami in 2017, though considering the circumstances it's fair to wonder if he's played his last game in a Heat uniform.
