Heat, Thunder favorites in Vegas to land Dwyane Wade following buyout from Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers also have 6-1 odds of landing the former Bulls and Heat star
Following a buyout agreement between Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls that fell into place late Sunday evening, the immediate favorites to land his services were the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were dubbed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski as the "clear frontrunners," followed by the Heat, Spurs and Thunder.
Vegas, however, sees the situation differently as the Miami Heat are considered the favorites, according to opening lines from oddsmaker Bookmaker.eu. The Oklahoma City Thunder are second at +180, followed by the Cavs at +600, and the Spurs are nothing more than part of the field at +210.
Team
Odds
Miami Heat
+145
Oklahoma City Thunder
+180
Cleveland Cavaliers
+600
Field
+210
With Paul George and Carmelo Anthony now members of the Oklahoma City Thunder after major offseason acquisitions by GM Sam Presti, will Wade be next? Or will he return to Miami -- the team that drafted him and where he won three NBA titles? Or might it be Cleveland, where he could join old buddy LeBron James in a chase for another ring together?
The odds are heavily in favor of the Heat, but according to Wojnarowski, the Thunder might have an inside track given the closeness George and Wade developed this summer as workout partners. He also reported OKC will make an "aggressive" bid to land the 12-time All-Star.
Wade, 35, is entering his 15th season. While it's clear teams across the league are rushing for his services, Wade is in no hurry and might take a little time to decide on his next move.
