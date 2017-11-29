Heat to rest Whiteside vs Knicks
After a tough outing last night against the Cavs, the Heat have elected to rest Hassan tonight against the Knicks.
Hassan has been dealing with knee soreness since the Heat started their four game win streak. This is the same knee he bruised (bone bruise) in Miami’s season opener against the Magic.
Obviously it’s never good to lose Whiteside, but to put this into perspective it is on the back end of a back to back set. Whiteside was roasted by Kevin Love last night, yet still managed to post a respectable stat line of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hopefully, the rest will get him ready for Miami’s game against the Hornets on Friday.
If there’s any positive here, it’s that Bam Adebayo will see more minutes. He was fantastic last night, hustling hard, grabbing boards and block shots. He posted a fantastic stat line of 19 points and 6 rebounds. It’ll be great to see what he can do with more minutes.
