Heat vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Heat vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Miami
Current Records: Philadelphia 31-19; Miami 33-15
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Philadelphia suffered a grim 116-95 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The 76ers were down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Philadelphia back was the mediocre play of small forward Tobias Harris, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Miami on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 102-89 win over the Orlando Magic. The top scorers for Miami were small forward Jimmy Butler (24 points) and shooting guard Tyler Herro (23 points).
The 76ers aren't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The last time the two teams met in December, Philadelphia and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Philadelphia came up empty-handed after a 117-116 loss. Can Philadelphia avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami and Philadelphia both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Dec 18, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Nov 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Miami 86
- Apr 09, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Miami 114
- Apr 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 91
- Apr 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Miami 108
- Apr 16, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Apr 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 08, 2018 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 27, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 102
- Feb 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 01, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Miami 109
- Feb 04, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2016 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 06, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 04, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Philadelphia 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Clippers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Clippers vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
Trade rumors: Rivals expect a Clips deal
The Clips are still looking to add wing depth and an upgrade in the frontcourt ahead of Thursday's...
-
Wizards vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Wizards matchup 10,000...
-
Sixers vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Sixers vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Power Rankings: Lillard, Blazers red-hot
It was a tumultuous and emotional week in the NBA, but there were some tremendous individual...
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition