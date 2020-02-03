Heat vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-19; Miami 33-15

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Philadelphia suffered a grim 116-95 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The 76ers were down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Philadelphia back was the mediocre play of small forward Tobias Harris, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Miami on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 102-89 win over the Orlando Magic. The top scorers for Miami were small forward Jimmy Butler (24 points) and shooting guard Tyler Herro (23 points).

The 76ers aren't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The last time the two teams met in December, Philadelphia and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Philadelphia came up empty-handed after a 117-116 loss. Can Philadelphia avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami and Philadelphia both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.