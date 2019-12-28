Heat vs. 76ers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 23-11; Miami 23-8

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena without much rest after games the previous day. Miami is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

Miami escaped with a win against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. The Heat can attribute much of their success to PF Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 15 boards in addition to six dimes.

Speaking of close games: it looks like Philadelphia must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Friday. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 98-97 to the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia got a solid performance out of SF Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Miami's victory lifted them to 23-8 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 23-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the matchup with 47.10% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But the 76ers are even better: they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.20% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives the 76ers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.86

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 213

Series History

Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Miami.