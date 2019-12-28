Heat vs. 76ers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Heat vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Miami
Current Records: Philadelphia 23-11; Miami 23-8
What to Know
The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena without much rest after games the previous day. Miami is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
Miami escaped with a win against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. The Heat can attribute much of their success to PF Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 15 boards in addition to six dimes.
Speaking of close games: it looks like Philadelphia must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Friday. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 98-97 to the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia got a solid performance out of SF Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Miami's victory lifted them to 23-8 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 23-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the matchup with 47.10% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But the 76ers are even better: they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.20% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives the 76ers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.86
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 213
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Miami.
- Dec 18, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Nov 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Miami 86
- Apr 09, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Miami 114
- Apr 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 91
- Apr 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Miami 108
- Apr 16, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Apr 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 08, 2018 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 27, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 102
- Feb 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 01, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Miami 109
- Feb 04, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2016 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 06, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 04, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Philadelphia 91
