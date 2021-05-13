Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 47-22; Miami 38-31

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Averaging 126.66666666666666666666666667 points in their past three games, Miami's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Philadelphia better be ready for a challenge.

The Heat bagged a 129-121 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Tyler Herro led the charge as he posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Sixers came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, falling 103-94. Power forward Tobias Harris (27 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Miami's win lifted them to 38-31 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 47-22. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Sixers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Miami.

Injury Report for Miami

Jimmy Butler: Game-Time Decision (Eye)

Victor Oladipo: Out for the Season (Quadriceps)

Injury Report for Philadelphia