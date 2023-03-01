Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 39-21; Miami 33-29

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami should still be feeling good after a victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to right the ship.

The Heat are hoping for another win. They skirted past the 76ers 101-99. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-111. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Miami have won 20 out of their last 37 games against Philadelphia.