Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-2; Miami 2-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. Philadelphia should still be feeling good after a win, while Miami will be looking to regain their footing.

The Heat are out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. The 76ers were able to grind out a solid victory over Miami, winning 116-108. Philadelphia's point guard James Harden looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Philadelphia's win brought them up to 2-2 while Miami's loss pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest. Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 106-103. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.22

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami and Philadelphia both have 17 wins in their last 34 games.