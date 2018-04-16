Heat vs. 76ers odds: 2018 NBA playoffs Game 2 expert picks from Vegas legend who's 15-5

The 76ers cruised past the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. Game 2 is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Nobody has stopped the Sixers, who finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak, in more than a month.

Philly is a 6.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5.

Before you lock in your picks, you have to see what former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has to say. This Vegas legend enters the 2018 NBA playoffs on a 15-5 run on his point-spread picks and has nailed five straight games involving the Sixers.

On Saturday, Roberts took the Sixers to cover (-6.5), citing big contributions of late from J.J. Redick and Ben Simmons. So what happened: Redick scored a game-high 28 points; Simmons had 17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds; and the Sixers routed the Heat 130-103.

Roberts knows the Sixers are again expected to be without leading scorer Joel Embiid (22.9 points, 11 rebounds), but they've won nine straight without him. Ersan Ilyasova had a huge game in Embiid's place, accounting for 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, things didn't go well for Miami in Game 1. The Heat managed 17 fewer shot attempts thanks to a minus-7 differential in offensive rebounds and six more turnovers.

Roberts also knows these teams split the regular season series 2-2. Miami won the final two meetings.

