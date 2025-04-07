The Miami Heat (35-43) hosts the Philadelphia 76ers (23-55) in an Eastern Conference battle on Monday. The 76ers enter this game on an 11-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Philadelphia 114-109. Meanwhile, the Heat are fighting for a play-In spot and attempt to get back into the win column. Miami fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks 121-115 in overtime on April 5. Tyler Herro (thigh) is questionable for Miami. Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (groin) are among the players who are out for the Sixers.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kaseya Center in Miami. Miami has won the last three meetings, including a 118-95 victory on March 29. The Heat are 14.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214. Before locking in any Heat vs. 76ers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

76ers vs. Heat spread: Miami -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

76ers vs. Heat over/under: 214 points

76ers vs. Heat money line: Miami -1064, Philadelphia +680

PHI: The 76ers are 26-50-2 against the spread this season

MIA: The Heat are 37-40-1 against the spread this season

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Quentin Grimes is an active scorer who can step up in the midst of all the injuries. This season, he averages 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and makes 39.5% of his 3-pointers. The Houston product has scored at least 22 points in 14 of his last 17 games. In his previous outing, Grimes racked up 28 points, three rebounds and went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV is another ball-handler who can create his own shot. Walker IV logs 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The 26-year-old has scored in double digits in four of his last five games. In the April 5 contest against the Timberwolves, he had 18 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo has been an all-around difference maker in the frontcourt for the Heat. Adebayo logs 18 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. In his last outing, the Kentucky product dropped 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. This was his fourth straight game with at least 20 points.

The Heat have gone 21-18 against the spread as the home team this season. Forward Duncan Robinson provides this team with a sharpshooter on the perimeter. He puts up 11 points, 2.4 assists and makes 38.9% of his 3-pointers. In Saturday's tilt against the Bucks, Robinson had 16 points and made four threes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

