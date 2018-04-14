Heat vs. 76ers odds: Picks for Game 1 of 2018 NBA playoffs from expert on 11-2 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers, riding a historic 16-game win streak, host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA playoffs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Sixers are seven-point favorites at home, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212, up two from the opening line.

The veteran NBA handicapper is on an epic hot streak when it comes to picking games involving the Heat, nailing 11 of 13 picks for a ridiculous 85 percent payout rate.

On Wednesday, the final day of the regular season, he nailed Miami (-4.5) against the Raptors, a 116-109 Heat victory. He also took Philly (-6.5) in a 130-95 trouncing of Milwaukee to secure the No. 3 seed.

He knows the 76ers have more momentum than any team entering the NBA playoffs -- ever. The 76ers have won 16 straight, the longest win streak going into the playoffs in NBA history.

They'll be without star center Joel Embiid for Game 1, but he missed the previous eight games, and Philly won them all.

Ben Simmons has certainly been doing his part during this stretch, with five triple-doubles.

Miami, the No. 6 seed, has reason to be confident. The Heat split with the Sixers 2-2 during the regular season, each team winning its games at home. Oddly, Miami had a different leading scorer in each game -- Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Hassan Whiteside.

None of those players is named Goran Dragic, the team's leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, who is expected to be fully recovered from a knee injury that has cost him games down the stretch.

In Heat wins, they held Simmons to 10.5 ppg. In Sixers wins, Simmons averaged 19.

Against the spread, Miami is just 2-5 in its past seven. Philly is 11-3, but has failed to cover in three of four.

