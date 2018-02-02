Heat vs. 76ers odds: Picks from red-hot expert on 18-3 NBA roll

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat Friday for a nationally televised matchup (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Sixers are favored by 3.5 points. The over-under is at 201.5, down sharply from the opening line of 207. SportsLine has just the expert you need to get your weekend started right.

Dragiev knows that Joel Embiid had a team-high 29 points and 14 rebounds after a one-game absence and JJ Redick scored 20 after sitting for seven games due to injury, yet the Sixers still lost to the Nets 116-108 on Wednesday, their third defeat in a row.

Philly is 24-24 and has a tenuous hold on the No. 8 spot in the East. Miami is 29-22 and is tied with the Wizards for fourth.

Miami's Goran Dragic was just named an All-Star replacement; he's averaging 17 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He was picked over, among others, Sixers star rookie Ben Simmons (16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists).

Miami is 17-6 this season when holding opponents to under 100 points, but the 76ers average 107.9, seventh most in the NBA. The Heat are 12-4 in games decided by five points or fewer.

