Heat vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Heat at 76ers



Date: Friday, Feb. 2



Friday, Feb. 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Now that the calendar has turned to February, it's certainly time to start thinking about playoff seeding -- especially with how bunched up things are in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics and Raptors have a clear lead, but just six games separates the Cavs in third from the Pistons in ninth. A short winning streak or losing streak can send you shooting up the standings, or tumbling down.

Thus, Friday night's matchup between the Heat and the Sixers will be an important one. The Heat currently have a hold on fourth place, but they're just 3 1/2 games up on the Sixers, who are sitting in eighth. Miami will be looking for a win to stay in possession of home-court advantage in the first round, while Philly will be desperate to snap its three-game losing streak and simply keep hold of a playoff spot.

One small subplot in this one is Ben Simmons vs. Goran Dragic. They likely won't be guarding each other much, but it will be interesting to see if Simmons tries to send a message after Dragic was named an All-Star replacement instead of him.

We could also be in for some fireworks between Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside. The two have beefed before, both on the court and on social media.