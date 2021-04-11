Teams vying for NBA playoff positioning meet up on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET when the Miami Heat (27-25) travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (31-21). Miami is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Portland is sixth in the West.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Miami as a one-point favorite in the latest Blazers vs. Heat odds. The over-under for total points is listed as 221.5.

dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule

Trail Blazers vs. Heat spread: Portland +1

Trail Blazers vs. Heat over-under: 221.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Heat money line: Portland -105, Miami -115

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard fuels one of the league's best offenses, which has consistently been in the top five this season in most scoring metrics. He's back to getting a lot of help from sidekick CJ McCollum. After a slow start in his return from a foot injury, McCollum has heated up in April, entering this weekend averaging 20.3 points per game this month.

He's hitting around 40 percent from 3-point range and almost 50 percent from the field in April, with both marks up substantially from March. Portland beat Miami 125-122 the last time these teams met up on March 25. McCollum led all scorers with 35 points in that matchup.

What you need to know about the Heat

Every game is important for a Miami squad that is just half a game out of fourth place in the East, but also isn't guaranteed a postseason spot in a tightly-packed conference. Miami ranks fourth in the NBA on the defensive end, giving up just 107.6 points per game. The Heat don't have a lot of margin for error, however, because they only score 106.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Heat have won five of six entering this matchup, including a 110-104 win over the shorthanded Lakers on Thursday. Jimmy Butler leads Miami in scoring (21.6 points per game) and assists (7.2). Bam Adebayo averages close to a double-double with 19.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Victor Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for this matchup.

