Heat vs. Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers



Date: Monday, March 12



Monday, March 12 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon



Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: watchESPN

watchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Heat and Trail Blazers are two of the NBA's surprise teams this season. Miami started off the season struggling, but have managed to push their way into a comfortable playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Blazers have pushed their way to third in the Western Conference and have won nine in a row.

Portland is on fire. Damian Lillard can't be stopped and the offense is finally catching up with the defense that has carried the Blazers all season. The Heat have managed to find a groove, winning six of their last 10, and have slowly climbed up the standings in the East. They could rise up even further with how close the middle of the pack is.

As for the game itself, Miami is at a disadvantage merely by going West. The West Coast road trip is tough for any Eastern Conference team and that's not even getting into how great the Blazers have played as of late. Portland is the definite favorite going into this one.