Heat vs. Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
How to watch the Miami Heat versus the Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Miami Heat in an interconference matchup between two likely playoff-bound teams.
The Blazers are currently in the fourth spot in the Western Conference while the Heat are in the eighth spot and just 1.5 games ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Damian Lillard is averaging 26.4 points per game on 45.0 percent from the field this season while the Heat are led by Hassan Whiteside and his 12.7 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game.
Here's everything you need to know about this matchup.
How to watch: Heat at Blazers
Odds and analysis
Who covers Heat-Blazers? See the projected final score from an advanced computer model that's up over $4,000 on NBA picks this season.
Storylines
Heat: The Heat have lost three straight are barely clinging onto the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Miami has dealt with injuries all season long, none more so than to their guards. Since mid-December, Goran Dragic has appeared in just two games and remains sidelined until after the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Dion Waiters has appeared in just 13 games off of the bench since returning from ankle surgery more than a year ago.
Blazers: The Blazers have won three straight contests and six of their last seven games. More importantly, they've won eight straight home games and haven't lost at Moda Center since Jan. 4 when they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder. The other main storyline is the likely debut of Rodney Hood, who was acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Hood has averaged 12.2 points per game on 42.7 percent from the field this season.
Game prediction, pick
This is an easy pick for me. The Heat are traveling all the way out West from Miami to Portland -- that's 3,258 miles. This is the beginning of their annual six-game Western road trip and they haven't defeated the Blazers in Portland since 2013 -- when LeBron James was on the team. The Blazers are a better team, have the home-court advantage and have less fatigue than the Heat.
Portland wins this in a blowout.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
James responds to Davis trade rumors
James has heard the rumors, but didn't have much to say about them
-
Raptors vs. 76ers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's 76ers vs. Raptors game 10,000 tim...
-
Lakers back out of Davis trade talks
The Lakers have reportedly made their best offer
-
John Wall (Achilles) to miss 12 months
John Wall will be out for a long time due to a setback in his injury
-
Kobe critiques the Rockets style of play
Bryant has been impressed with Harden, but doesn't think his play will lead to a title
-
Pelicans want draft picks in Davis trade
Pelicans want more draft picks in trade package with Lakers