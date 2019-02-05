Heat vs. Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Miami Heat in an interconference matchup between two likely playoff-bound teams.

The Blazers are currently in the fourth spot in the Western Conference while the Heat are in the eighth spot and just 1.5 games ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Damian Lillard is averaging 26.4 points per game on 45.0 percent from the field this season while the Heat are led by Hassan Whiteside and his 12.7 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Here's everything you need to know about this matchup.

How to watch: Heat at Blazers



Date: Feb. 6, Tuesday



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center -- Portland



TV: TNT

Streaming: TNT, fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Blazers -7.5

Odds and analysis

Who covers Heat-Blazers? See the projected final score from an advanced computer model that's up over $4,000 on NBA picks this season.

Storylines

Heat: The Heat have lost three straight are barely clinging onto the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Miami has dealt with injuries all season long, none more so than to their guards. Since mid-December, Goran Dragic has appeared in just two games and remains sidelined until after the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Dion Waiters has appeared in just 13 games off of the bench since returning from ankle surgery more than a year ago.

Blazers: The Blazers have won three straight contests and six of their last seven games. More importantly, they've won eight straight home games and haven't lost at Moda Center since Jan. 4 when they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder. The other main storyline is the likely debut of Rodney Hood, who was acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Hood has averaged 12.2 points per game on 42.7 percent from the field this season.

Game prediction, pick

This is an easy pick for me. The Heat are traveling all the way out West from Miami to Portland -- that's 3,258 miles. This is the beginning of their annual six-game Western road trip and they haven't defeated the Blazers in Portland since 2013 -- when LeBron James was on the team. The Blazers are a better team, have the home-court advantage and have less fatigue than the Heat.

Portland wins this in a blowout.