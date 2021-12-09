Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 26-25 over the Miami Heat

Milwaukee hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer. Small forward Caleb Martin has led the way so far for Miami, as he has eight points in addition to one block.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Miami

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-9; Miami 14-11

What to Know

The Miami Heat head home again Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Heat nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Miami received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 105-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The top scorer for Miami was point guard Tyler Herro (24 points).

Meanwhile, Milwaukee bagged a 112-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Point guard Jrue Holiday and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former had 20 points and eight assists along with seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.

Miami is now 14-11 while the Bucks sit at 16-9. Milwaukee is 10-5 after wins this year, and the Heat are 6-4 after losses.

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

