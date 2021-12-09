Through 1 Quarter
The experts predicted a victory for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 26-25 over the Miami Heat
Milwaukee hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer. Small forward Caleb Martin has led the way so far for Miami, as he has eight points in addition to one block.
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Miami
Current Records: Milwaukee 16-9; Miami 14-11
What to Know
The Miami Heat head home again Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Heat nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Miami received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 105-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The top scorer for Miami was point guard Tyler Herro (24 points).
Meanwhile, Milwaukee bagged a 112-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Point guard Jrue Holiday and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former had 20 points and eight assists along with seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.
Miami is now 14-11 while the Bucks sit at 16-9. Milwaukee is 10-5 after wins this year, and the Heat are 6-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Milwaukee.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 102
- Oct 21, 2021 - Miami 137 vs. Milwaukee 95
- May 29, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Miami 103
- May 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 84
- May 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Miami 98
- May 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Miami 107
- May 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2020 - Miami 119 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Dec 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Miami 97
- Sep 08, 2020 - Miami 103 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Sep 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Miami 115
- Sep 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Sep 02, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Aug 31, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Aug 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Miami 116
- Mar 02, 2020 - Miami 105 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 26, 2019 - Miami 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98
- Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79
Injury Report for Miami
- Caleb Martin: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Victor Oladipo: Out (Quadriceps)
- Markieff Morris: Out (Neck)
- Jimmy Butler: Out (Back)
- Bam Adebayo: Out (Thumb)
Injury Report for Milwaukee
- George Hill: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Semi Ojeleye: Out (Calf)
- Donte DiVincenzo: Out (Ankle)
- Brook Lopez: Out (Back)