Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Miami

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-0; Miami 0-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Miami Heat in a playoff game at AmericanAirlines Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The Bucks should still be feeling good after a win, while Miami will be looking to regain their footing.

Miami is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. Milwaukee was fully in charge, breezing past Miami 132-98 at home. With Milwaukee ahead 78-51 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 31 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists.

The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.50

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Milwaukee.