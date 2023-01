Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Miami

Current Records: Milwaukee 27-14; Miami 22-20

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at FTX Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, winning 114-105. Milwaukee's center Brook Lopez was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Miami escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Small forward Jimmy Butler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 35 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Bucks are now 27-14 while Miami sits at 22-20. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them second in the league. As for Miami, they rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 109 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Milwaukee.