Milwaukee @ Miami

The Miami Heat haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Dec. 30 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Miami will face off against Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. The Heat are coming off of a 40-32 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Bucks in a four-game sweep. Milwaukee was 46-26 last season and is coming off of a 127-104 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.94

The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Miami have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Milwaukee.