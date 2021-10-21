Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Miami
What to Know
The Miami Heat haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Dec. 30 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Miami will face off against Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. The Heat are coming off of a 40-32 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Bucks in a four-game sweep. Milwaukee was 46-26 last season and is coming off of a 127-104 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.94
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Milwaukee.
- May 29, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Miami 103
- May 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 84
- May 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Miami 98
- May 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Miami 107
- May 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2020 - Miami 119 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Dec 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Miami 97
- Sep 08, 2020 - Miami 103 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Sep 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Miami 115
- Sep 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Sep 02, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Aug 31, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Aug 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Miami 116
- Mar 02, 2020 - Miami 105 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 26, 2019 - Miami 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98
- Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79