The Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) will try to extend their hot stretch when they visit the Miami Heat (22-20) on Thursday night. Milwaukee has won four of its last five games, including Wednesday's 114-105 win at Atlanta. Miami has won two of its last three games, picking up a 112-111 victory against Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 217.

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Heat -3.5

Heat vs. Bucks over/under: 217 points

Heat vs. Bucks money line: Miami -160, Milwaukee +135

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is getting set for the third game of a four-game homestand, while Milwaukee is on the third game of a four-game road trip. The Heat have momentum coming into this contest after erasing a late five-point deficit in their 112-111 win against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. They set an NBA record by going 40 of 40 from the free-throw line in that win, despite missing four starters due to injuries.

Jimmy Butler stepped up with a game-high 35 points, knocking down all 23 of his attempts from the charity stripe. Butler leads Miami with 22.1 points and 2.2 steals per game, while ranking second in assists (5.5) and rebounds (6.4). Milwaukee has been without Khris Middleton for 13 straight games, going 18-14 since its 9-0 start to the season.

Why the Bucks can cover

Miami is dealing with a ton of injury issues right now, as Tyler Herro (foot), Duncan Robinson (finger), Caleb Martin (quad) and Kyle Lowry (knee) are going to remain sidelined on Thursday. Big man Bam Adebayo (wrist) is also questionable to play after missing Tuesday's game. The Heat have only picked up one win in their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Milwaukee is led by star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ranks third in the league in scoring (31.0) and rebounding (11.9). He helped his team rally from a 17-point third-quarter deficit against the Knicks on Monday before leading them to a win over Atlanta on Wednesday. The Bucks have covered the spread in four of their last five games and have won seven of their last nine games against Miami.

