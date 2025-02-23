The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat on Sunday for an Eastern Conference matchup. Milwaukee is currently fifth in the East with a 31-24 record and is 4.5 games clear of dropping into the NBA play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Miami is eighth with a 26-28 mark on the season and is pretty comfortably in line to make the play-in. These two franchises have split their last 10 meetings both straight up and against the spread, but the Bucks have had the recent advantage with four wins and covers in their last five matchups with the Heat.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 6 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5. Before making any Heat vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Milwaukee +5.5

Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 221.5 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Milwaukee -215, Miami +178

MIL: Milwaukee has covered eight of its last 10 at home

MIA: The Over has hit in nine of Miami's last 11 in Milwaukee



Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee enters Sunday's matchup on a three-game winning streak after capturing a 104-101 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Kyle Kuzma led the team with 19 points in the victory over his former team. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and six rebounds in just over 19 minutes of action because of foul trouble.

This will be the third game in four days for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (hamstring) both appear on the injury report but are listed as probable. Lillard did not play the second night of the back-to-back against Washington but did play against the Clippers and was able to participate during NBA All-Star game festivities.

Why the Heat can cover

Meanwhile, the Heat managed a 120-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Tyler Herro led the team with 28 points in the win and trade deadline acquisition Andrew Wiggins had 25 points and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo supplied a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, giving him 30 double-doubles on the season.

Miami shot 51.1% from the floor in the win while limiting Toronto to just 41.8% shooting from the field. The win was Miami's first since completing the Jimmy Butler trade and now the Heat are hoping to see another productive night from their new big three, though Herro is probable with a shoulder injury.

